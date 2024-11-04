Pro Suffers Brutal Lip-Out to Miss Out on DP World Tour Card By One Spot
It all came down to one putt.
Jamie Rutherford was looking to secure one of the 22 DP World Tour cards for 2025 awarded after the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanda in Mallorca, Spain.
The 32-year-old from England bogeyed the 17th hole and needed to make birdie on the last to secure full DP World Tour status for the first time since 2017.
To notch his card, Rutherford left himself a midrange putt from the fringe of the green. Despite the difficulty, he gave it a good effort, but the ball had a little too much speed and excruciatingly lipped out of the cup.
Rutherford fell to No. 23 in the Road to Mallorca standings—one spot away from securing his card.
He shot a final-round 66 to place T19, 13 strokes back of champion Kristoffer Reitan.
Rutherford would love to have that putt on the last back, but amid 72 holes, there are likely a few others he wishes that fell, too.