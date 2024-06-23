Protesters Interrupt Final Grouping With Scottie Scheffler on 18th Hole at Travelers
The Travelers Championship was interrupted by protesters while leader Scottie Scheffler's group with Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia were on the 18th green Sunday.
Multiple climate protesters ran onto the green with colored smoke while security and police officers tried to tackle them to the ground. Scheffler was seen just trying to avoid the chaos that was ensuing behind him.
Some of the paint was left on the green as the officers took the protesters away in handcuffs. Bhatia had to move his ball marker on the green and it was declared an abnormal ground condition. Patrons at TPC River Highlands shouted at the protesters and even chanted "USA!" as they were taken off the course.
Play was paused for 15 minutes while the grounds crew cleaned up the mess.
Here's a video of the incident, including some not-safe-for-work dialogue.
The tournament ended up going into a playoff between Scheffler and Kim, and a different hole was cut on the 18th green away from the vandalized areas. Scheffler won on the first playoff hole at 18, his sixth win of the season.