Puma Files Opposition Over Tiger Woods’s Sun Day Red Logo
Tiger Woods’s Sun Day Red faces another legal hurdle.
Puma filed a last-minute notice of opposition against Woods’s brand, according to a filing on Jan. 2, saying the Sun Day Red logo resembles the emblem that Puma has been using for 56 years. This halts Sun Day Red's attempts to trademark its symbol.
“Due to the confusing similarity of the marks and the identical, legally identical, or closely related nature of the goods and services of the parties, consumer confusion is likely between the Challenged Marks and the Leaping Cat logo,” the filing says.
After Woods and Nike ended their relationship after 27 years, Woods launched Sun Day Red in partnership with TaylorMade. The logo is a leaping tiger made of 15 lines, representing Woods’s 15 major championship wins.
TaylorMade told CNBC that it feels “very confident in our trademarks and logos.”
However, Puma isn’t the only company that has challenged Sun Day Red’s logo. Tigeraire, a personal air product company, filed a notice of opposition three months ago, which is currently in litigation in federal court.