Report: Ryder Cup Returning to Spain in 2031
According to the Spanish golf news outlet Ten Golf, the Ryder Cup is expected to return to Spain in 2031.
The report indicates that Camiral Golf and Wellness is the overwhelming favorite to host the event, with an 18-hole course for the matches to be made up of their two composite courses.
Camiral Golf and Wellness, previously known as PGA Catalunya, first opened in 1999 and has a great reputation for both the courses and resort. Camiral has hosted three Spanish Opens on the DP World Tour and the DP World Tour's final stage of qualifying school from 2008-14. The resort was in contention to host the 2022 Ryder Cup (pushed back to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but was beat out by Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome.
In the previous bidding process, the course's owner Denis O'Brien shared why he believed Camiral to be the right venue to host the Ryder Cup.
“From its inception, our Stadium Course was designed and built to host the world’s largest events—and hosting the Ryder Cup would be the realization of this vision,” O'Brien said.
The only Ryder Cup held in Spain thus far has been the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama, where the European team won 14½–13½, led by Captain Seve Ballesteros. That was the first Ryder Cup held outside Great Britain; the competition was expanded in 1979 to include continental European players alongside those from Great Britain and Ireland.
“The Catalan government, headed by Salvador Illa, plans to announce the celebration of the Ryder Cup in 2031 at the end of this month of October, beginning of November at the latest,” the Ten Golf report said.
Every Ryder Cup through 2031 has been awarded already: next year's is at Bethpage Black in New York, the 2027 matches are at Adare Manor in Ireland and 2029 is scheduled for Hazeltine in Minnesota.