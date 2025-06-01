Rickie Fowler Earns British Open Spot With Strong Finish at the Memorial Tournament
Rickie Fowler has punched his ticket to Northern Ireland.
With a T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament, the 36-year-old qualified for the British Open at Royal Portrush this July.
“We’re heading the right way,” Fowler, the world No. 124, said afterward. “This week still could have been a lot better, but definite positive is going over to Portrush. That’s one I’ve wanted on the schedule.”
A spot in the year’s final major championship was up for grabs this week to the highest finisher who wasn’t already exempt.
Fowler finished tied with Brandt Snedeker, but secured the spot due to his higher position in the Official World Golf Ranking.
In 2019, Fowler finished T6 at Royal Portrush. He hasn’t won since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, though his game appears to be trending upward with three top 20s in his last four starts.
“Had a great time when we were there the last and had a decent showing as well,” Fowler said. “So links golf's my favorite, Portrush is a great spot, so excited for that opportunity.”
The next tournament in the Open Qualifying Series is next week’s RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto.