Rickie Fowler Makes Spectacular Eagle While Making Final Bid for Masters
Rickie Fowler has missed the Masters in three of his last four seasons and is in serious danger of missing his fourth in five years. But he's taking a run at qualifying for Augusta for the 12th time in his career.
The 36-year-old currently sits at 105th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), placing him outside the coveted top 50 who earn an automatic invitation to Augusta National. While other pathways to Augusta exist, such as winning a PGA Tour event or finishing in the top 30 of the previous year's FedEx Cup standings, Fowler has yet to secure a spot.
But he does have one more shot to punch his ticket to Augusta: win this week in Houston.
The former Players champion is doing everything he can to put himself in a position to contend over the weekend. During Friday's second round, Rickie holed out from 180 yards for an eagle on the 14th hole (his fifth hole of the day), vaulting him up the leaderboard.
Fowler has a solid track record at Augusta with finishes of T5 (2014), T12 (2015), T11 (2017), 2nd (2018) and T9 (2019). The history indicates that he's well suited for a strong performance at Augusta if he arrives in form.
He was 3 under through his first nine holes in Round 2, four shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. (Follow the leaderboard here.)