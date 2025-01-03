SI

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry Headline First Match In TGL Golf League

The lineups are set for Tuesday's inaugural TGL Match at SoFi Center.

Matt Vincenzi

Rickie Fowler is set to lead his New York Golf Club against Shane Lowry's Bay Golf Club.
The lineups for the first TGL match have been announced, and the No. 2 player in the world will play in the debut match.

On Tuesday, January 7, the New York Golf Club will be taking on the Bay Golf Club.

New York Golf Club will roll out Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele while the Bay Golf Club will go with Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg.

This means Cameron Young will be sitting for New York and Min Woo Lee will be benched for the Bay. In each TGL event this season, three of the four players on each team will compete.

The match will take place at the new, tech infused, SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in front of 1,500 fans.

Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

