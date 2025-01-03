Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry Headline First Match In TGL Golf League
The lineups are set for Tuesday's inaugural TGL Match at SoFi Center.
the No. 2 player in the world will play in the debut match.
On Tuesday, January 7, the New York Golf Club will be taking on the Bay Golf Club.
New York Golf Club will roll out Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele while the Bay Golf Club will go with Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg.
This means Cameron Young will be sitting for New York and Min Woo Lee will be benched for the Bay. In each TGL event this season, three of the four players on each team will compete.
The match will take place at the new, tech infused, SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in front of 1,500 fans.
