Rocco Mediate (Again) Explains Disappointment With Collin Morikawa’s Media Saga
Rocco Mediate has a few more thoughts on Collin Morikawa’s recent dissension with the media.
Two Sundays ago, Morikawa didn’t speak to reporters following his runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Nearly 48 hours later, though, the 28-year-old faced the music ahead at the Players Championship explaining why.
“I don’t owe anyone anything,” he said. “No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn’t want to be around anyone. Like, I didn’t want to talk to anyone.”
Mediate, the 62-year-old who famously fell in a playoff to Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open, then blasted Morikawa on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, saying: “Biggest bunch of horses--t you could ever say, period. I mean, that is the dumbest, most selfish garbage you could ever say. Mr. Palmer would’ve hunted him down.”
However, Mediate wasn’t the only one who criticized Morikawa. The Live From crew on Golf Channel, which includes Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, took exception to Morikawa’s explanation. So after Round 2 of the Players, Morikawa doubled down.
“I might bite my tongue after saying this, but to the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys (of Golf Channel), to the Rocco Mediates of the world, I don’t regret anything I said,” Morikawa said.“It might have been a little bit harsh that I don’t owe anyone, but I don’t owe anyone.”
He continued: “So for people to be calling me out is—it’s interesting.”
A week later, Mediate again addressed the situation on his SiriusXM show and reiterated his dismay with the two-time major champion.
“If you can’t admit that you're wrong,” Mediate said, “I mean, of course that’s what he said, ‘I don’t regret anything I said.’ Then go forward, do what you got to do, but don’t let the Tour down. Just don’t, because it’s your home.”
But the reason Mediate is so passionate about this topic is because he thinks the world of Morikawa’s “elegant” game. Therefore, he wants a glimpse inside Morikawa’s mind through all the ups and downs.
“If he would just, I don’t know, he would ... I want to know more,” Mediate said. “I want to hear more, you know, that’s what I want and that’s what disappointed me.
“But you watch this kid play golf and it’s beautiful."