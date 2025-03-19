Rocco Mediate (Again) Explains Disappointment With Collin Morikawa’s Media Saga

"I'm not even trying to be nice, that's a fact."



Rocco Mediate chimes in on Collin Morikawa's comments from The PLAYERS, and gives a thought on Collin's game. Listen to the Rocco Hour anytime on the SiriusXM App.@RoccoMediate | @collin_morikawahttps://t.co/71nTg0Z7Ls pic.twitter.com/nZt1K5U2Wo