Rory McIlroy Accomplishes First in Masters History With Unmatched Start to Third Round
Rory McIlroy didn't only build off his excellent 6-under-par 66 he shot on Friday—he set Masters history with his Saturday start.
He began the third round 5 under par through only five holes, which made him the first player in Masters history to start with five consecutive threes on the scorecard, according to the PGA Tour. He then made it six straight threes to start the round with a par on the 6th.
McIlroy took the lead in the tournament when he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole which put him ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose, who were both at eight under.
McIlroy followed up the eagle with a birdie on the 3rd hole to widen his newly-formed lead.
McIlroy finished Thursday's first round at even par after two double bogeys in the final four holes. He stormed back Friday with a 6-under round to put him back into contention for his first green jacket. A Masters win is all he needs to complete the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy is locked in at Augusta after a rocky start—going from even par Thursday night to 9 under and the tournament lead in only 20 holes. After the historic start to the round, he's 4 under through eight holes Saturday and 10 under on the tournament, which gives him the lead heading into the back nine.