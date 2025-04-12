SI

Rory McIlroy Accomplishes First in Masters History With Unmatched Start to Third Round

McIlroy's surge at Augusta continued Saturday in incredible fashion.

Blake Silverman

McIlroy finishes his swing at Augusta National Golf Club.
McIlroy finishes his swing at Augusta National Golf Club. / Erick Rasco / Sports Illustrated

Rory McIlroy didn't only build off his excellent 6-under-par 66 he shot on Friday—he set Masters history with his Saturday start.

He began the third round 5 under par through only five holes, which made him the first player in Masters history to start with five consecutive threes on the scorecard, according to the PGA Tour. He then made it six straight threes to start the round with a par on the 6th.

McIlroy took the lead in the tournament when he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole which put him ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose, who were both at eight under.

McIlroy followed up the eagle with a birdie on the 3rd hole to widen his newly-formed lead.

McIlroy finished Thursday's first round at even par after two double bogeys in the final four holes. He stormed back Friday with a 6-under round to put him back into contention for his first green jacket. A Masters win is all he needs to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is locked in at Augusta after a rocky start—going from even par Thursday night to 9 under and the tournament lead in only 20 holes. After the historic start to the round, he's 4 under through eight holes Saturday and 10 under on the tournament, which gives him the lead heading into the back nine.

More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/Golf