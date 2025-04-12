SI

Rory McIlroy Chips in for Eagle on No. 2 to Start Masters Saturday Round

What a start to Rory's third round at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy walks the No. 2 Augusta National Golf Club.
After a superb 6-under-par 66 Friday round at the Masters, Rory McIlroy continued his surge at Augusta to start his round Saturday. He birdied the first hole after a powerful 371-yard drive off the first tee.

Then, he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole to drop two more strokes and take the lead over Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose, who were tied at 8 under par.

The shot marked a moment that McIlroy's surge at Augusta may be here to stay as the second half of the 2025 Masters begins. He finished Thursday's first round at even par after two double bogeys in the final four holes to finish his day. Friday's 6-under round catapulted McIlroy into contention to win his first Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

After the eagle on No. 2 Saturday, he birdied the par-4 4th hole to start the round 4 under in just three holes and take a two-stroke lead. He went from even par after Thursday night to 10 under and the tournament lead in only 21 holes.

Although there is still plenty of golf left to play, McIlroy's Masters has been quite the rollercoaster. But it's trending in the right direction as the final half of the tournament begins.

