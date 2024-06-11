Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce With Wife Erica Ahead of U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy is getting back together with his wife, Erica Stoll, ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open this weekend.
The Guardian reported Tuesday that the divorce petition McIlroy filed last month in Florida was voluntarily dismissed.
"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," McIlroy told The Guardian. "Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."
TMZ reported May 14 that McIlroy officially filed for divorce, which was later confirmed by his agent Sean O'Flaherty. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in the days leading up to filing for divorce, his second win on the PGA Tour this season.
McIlroy and Stoll were married in 2017 and have a daughter together, Poppy, who was born in 2020.
The 35-year-old McIlroy is set to play the first two rounds of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. That group will tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.