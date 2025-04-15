SI

Rory McIlroy Completes Career Grand Slam at 2025 Masters: Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos

More than a decade after his last major championship win, the 35-year-old finally put the pieces together to conquer Augusta National.

Zach Koons, Erick W. Rasco

McIlroy collapsed to the ground after making his birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose and win the 2025 Masters.
McIlroy collapsed to the ground after making his birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose and win the 2025 Masters. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters by holding off Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff to win the green jacket for the first time—and complete the career Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old needed 73 holes to hold off Rose and the rest of the field after he missed a short par putt on the 72nd hole that would have secured his victory. But he quickly redeemed himself with a stunning approach into the 18th green on the first playoff hole, leaving just a three-footer for birdie.

He didn't miss that one.

When it dropped, McIlroy was overcome with emotion, collapsing to the ground. He became just the sixth player ever to win golf's career Grand Slam. The victory was McIlroy's fifth at a major championship and his first since 2014.

Sports Illustrated was on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club to capture the final moments of McIlroy's emotional victory and the ensuing celebration of his long-awaited career Grand Slam.

2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler (right) places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In Action: McIlroy Wins 2025 Masters in Dramatic Fashion, Completes Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy walks up to the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club.
McIlroy arrived at the 18th green, the first playoff hole, having hit his second shot to three feet. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
The golf balls of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose rest on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club.
The birdie putts that awaited McIlroy's golf ball (right) and Rose's (left) on the playoff hole. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
A close-up of Rory McIlroy's right hand, holding a golf ball and his putter.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rory McIlroy putts the ball on the 18th hole.
McIlroy putts for birdie and the win after Rose missed his attempt. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rory McIlroy throw his putter in the air and holds his head in disbelief after winning the 2025 Masters.
The putt drops in and McIlroy claims his fifth major championship—his first at the Masters. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
The crowd at the Masters congratulates Rory McIlroy.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
An emotional Rory McIlroy (right) is consoled by his caddie.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Justin Rose (left) congratulates Rory McIlroy after the playoff hole.
Rose (left), who finished as the runner-up at the Masters for the third time in his career, congratulated McIlroy seconds after the final putt went in. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rory McIlroy poses for a picture with his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica Stoll.
McIlroy celebrates with his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica Stoll. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Published
