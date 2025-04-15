Rory McIlroy Completes Career Grand Slam at 2025 Masters: Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos
Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters by holding off Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff to win the green jacket for the first time—and complete the career Grand Slam.
The 35-year-old needed 73 holes to hold off Rose and the rest of the field after he missed a short par putt on the 72nd hole that would have secured his victory. But he quickly redeemed himself with a stunning approach into the 18th green on the first playoff hole, leaving just a three-footer for birdie.
He didn't miss that one.
When it dropped, McIlroy was overcome with emotion, collapsing to the ground. He became just the sixth player ever to win golf's career Grand Slam. The victory was McIlroy's fifth at a major championship and his first since 2014.
Sports Illustrated was on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club to capture the final moments of McIlroy's emotional victory and the ensuing celebration of his long-awaited career Grand Slam.