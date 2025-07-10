Rory McIlroy Explains Why He Believes Longevity Is Under Appreciated in Sports
Rory McIlroy and many of the other best golfers in the world are playing in the Scottish Open this weekend as a European tune-up ahead of next week’s British Open.
McIlroy, 36, has been atop the golfing world for some time now, and though the names beside him in the top ten worldwide rankings have shifted quite a bit, his name has been a steady presence on the board.
Speaking ahead of the Scottish Open, McIlroy said that longevity was an “under appreciated” part of an athletic career, and shouted out some fellow sporting veterans such as Novak Djokovic, who just advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals at 38.
“That longevity piece is something that maybe isn't alked about enough,” McIlroy said. “Once you get to a certain level, I feel like, the journey on the way up, I’m not going to say it’s easy, but you have that momentum and you ridin' that wave to the top. Once you get there, it takes just as much work if not more work to stay there.
“I think about my career. Before I won this major this year, the last major I won in 2014, I’d never heard of Scottie Scheffler. These talents and these players just keep coming and keep getting better every generation, and I think you have to adapt your game to make sure you’re able to hang.”
McIlroy’s longevity is certainly something to be admired, and the growth of his game while being one of the best players in the world is proof that he never let his foot off the gas even when at the top of his sport.
McIlroy will tee off at the Scottish Open at 8:43 a.m. ET (1:43 p.m. local time in Scotland) alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.