Rory McIlroy Says First Big Purchase With PGA Tour Paycheck Was 'Horrific'
The five-time major champion called it "the worst purchase ever."
Everyone buys something they regret. Rory McIlroy knows exactly what he'd like to return.
At the BMW Championship on Wednesday, the five-time major champion was asked how he spent his first PGA Tour paycheck.
“A watch,” McIlroy said.
The reporter was surprised by the Northern Irishman’s answer.
“With diamonds around it,” McIlroy added. “It was horrific. I can't believe—it was like the worst purchase ever. It was so bad.”
What kind was it?
“It’s not the make and model that I'm sponsored by now,” McIlroy said, “so I’m not going to say it.”
McIlroy, who has an endorsement deal with Omega watches, has collected $107 million in earnings on Tour. So he can buy all the watches he wants and put his first poor purchase in the rearview.
