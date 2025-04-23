Rory McIlroy Had Funny Line About Missing Short Putts Before PGA Tour Return
Rory McIlroy is fresh off completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, but he can still take some jabs at himself.
Ahead of his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title defense with his partner Shane Lowry, McIlroy was describing the short birdie putt Lowry made last year on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.
Lowry didn’t want too much credit, holding up his two index fingers to show that the putt wasn’t that long.
McIlroy then made a self-deprecating joke.
“Hey,” McIlroy said, “I’ve certainly missed shorter.”
The Northern Irishman missed a 6-footer for par on the 72nd hole of the Masters to send the tournament to a playoff, in which McIlroy eventually overcame to win.
McIlroy, however, was probably referencing the 2024 U.S. Open, where he missed two putts on his last three holes inside 4 feet, costing him the title.
Even after the Masters, his mishaps at Pinehurst still sting. But after becoming the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, it’s now a little easier to laugh at his heartbreaks.