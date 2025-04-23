Zurich Classic of New Orleans Preview: Teams, Course, Format, Tee Times, How to Watch
There’s no tournament on the PGA Tour like the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Literally.
It’s the season’s lone team event, played in that format since 2017. Teams of two will play four-ball in Rounds 1 and 3, and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.
A purse of $9.2 million is at stake, with the winning pair collecting $1,329,400 (splitting the first- and second-place money from a typical Tour payout). No world rankings points are up for grabs, but the winning players will each receive a two-year Tour exemption and 400 FedExCup points.
From its 80 teams, course, tee times and how to watch, here’s what you need to know for the 2025 Zurich Classic.
The field
Rory McIlroy is back, fresh off his triumphant Masters.
He and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry will be defending their title after defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff last year.
The only other top-10 player in the world teeing it up this week is Collin Morikawa, who is partnering with Kurt Kitayama.
And with 80 tandems in the field, there are certainly some interesting ones.
Three sets of brothers, including two twins: Germany’s Yannik and Jeremy Paul, Denmark’s Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard and England’s Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Several countrymen are playing together: Canada’s Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, France’s Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya.
Seven teams that placed top 10 last year are giving it another go in 2025: McIlroy and Lowry (won), Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard (3rd), Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox (T4), Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn (T4), Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria (T4), Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre (T8), Taylor and Hadwin (10th).
Also, there are 30 players who competed at last week’s RBC Heritage, including runner-up Andrew Novak and 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim, who finished T8. Garrick Higgo, who won last week’s alternate event in Puntacana, is playing with Ryan Fox.
The full team list is below.
The course
The Pete Dye-designed TPC Louisiana course is a 7,425-yard, par-72. Its overseeded Bermudagrass greens average 5,225 square feet, with 106 bunkers and water in play on eight holes. There are five par-5s including the 18th hole, four par-3s and nine par-4s.
This is the eighth-longest course the PGA Tour has played this season and has the second-most amount of bunkers.
What’s the winning formula at TPC Louisiana?
“I think the golf course really rewards I think good iron play and good ball-striking,” said Nick Hardy, who won the Zurich in 2023 with Davis Riley, “because a lot of times when you miss around a green here, you can have some tougher up-and-downs to elevated greens and chipping downhill and on slopes, and the greens can get a little tricky if you miss on the edges. I think keeping alternate shot pretty stress-free is a plus, and then just kind of having fun in best ball and making as many birdies as you can.”
How to watch (all times ET)
- Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.