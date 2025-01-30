Rory McIlroy Dunked an Ace On the 15th Hole At Spyglass Hill
McIlroy is off to a fast start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, making a hole-in-one on his 6th hole of the day.
This week, Rory McIlroy is making his first start on the PGA Tour in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Northern Irishman is beginning his week at Spyglass Hill, with his Friday round being played at Pebble Beach.
On his sixth hole of the day (the 15th at Spyglass Hill), McIlroy made a slam dunk hole-in-one, which put him at -3 through six holes.
Rory is off to a flying start this this week's signature event.
