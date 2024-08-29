‘Anyone That Cares Has to Be Frustrated’: Rory McIlroy Laments Lack of Progress in PGA Tour-PIF Deal
ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy believes if a deal between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is not consummated relatively soon, he could see the backers of the LIV Golf League moving onto something else, perhaps another golf tour.
While he said that would not be ideal as it relates to unifying the game after more than two years of division, he can understand why it might happen as the negotiations seem to drag on.
“I think anyone that cares about golf, I think has to be frustrated,” McIlroy said Thursday after the first round of the Tour Championship, where he trails leader Scottie Scheffler by 10 shots in the starting-strokes format. “I think anyone that cares (who) about the PGA Tour has to be frustrated because ... we're not putting forward the absolute best product that we can.
“I get the argument that these guys (who went to the LIV Golf League) left and that was their choice and whatever.
“I just think that it's gone on long enough. We've got to try to ... I mean, I think everyone is trying to find a solution. It's just a solution is hard to get to.”
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said during his Wednesday media session that he remains positive about negotiations despite their complicated nature that sees no quick resolution.
He gave few details but did allow that he recognized that “what we hear from fans and what we're hearing from players, ultimately we're both in a position to bring the best players in the world back together. I think that's a good and aspirational goal,” Monahan said.
Getting to that goal has proven difficult. The “framework agreement” announced in June 2023 that had a Dec. 31 deadline came and went with no end point disclosed.
Among the many issues to be decided if there is a deal is how there might be crossover between players on LIV and the PGA Tour—if at all. And if there is not, is some alternative form of competition created to allow for meetings outside of the major championships.
The Tour’s deal with Strategic Sports Group for more than $1.5 billion announced in January also delayed negotiations with the PIF and McIlroy’s own involvement as former PGA Tour Policy Board member and now simply a member of a “transaction committee” has changed. He said two weeks ago he had not been part of any calls since the Memorial Tournament in June.
McIlroy was a harsh critic of LIV Golf in the early stages but softened his stance in the aftermath of Jon Rahm’s signing with the League late last year. He has called for the sides to come back together.
“I go back to—even though I was on the wrong side of things like the U.S. Open with Bryson (DeChambeau) and—you're only really going to get that four times a year at most. I think the game of golf deserves having those sort of things happen more than just four times a year,” he said.
McIlroy finished second to DeChambeau at Pinehurst in June and after the British Open—the way things now stand—those players, in theory, would not be together again until the Masters in April.
There are openings on the DP World Tour for LIV players to compete, such as Tyrrell Hatton, who is competing in this week’s British Masters. The DP World Tour negotiated with the PIF in 2019-20 and ultimately turned down a deal to form a “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour.
When asked if a deal needs to be made relatively soon to even see some changes as early as 2026, McIlroy said: “I think if it doesn't happen soon, then honestly, I think PIF and the Saudis are going to have to look at alternative options, right? I think that's probably the—I'd say that's the next step in all this if something doesn't get done.”
Asked afterward what that could entail, McIlroy said “there are other tours in which they could invest.”
He then added: “But then it keeps the game divided.”