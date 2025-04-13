SI

Rory McIlroy Had Legendary Line to Well-Wishers Immediately After Masters Win

The Northern Irish star basked in a win for the ages.

Patrick Andres

Rory McIlroy celebrates his Masters victory.
Rory McIlroy celebrates his Masters victory. / Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Sometimes the good guy wins. Sometimes the people's champion stands tall. Sometimes the cliches and dreams that keep the sports-industrial complex humming come gloriously true.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy—famous in the last decade almost as much for his failure to win the Masters as for winning the other three majors—finally added a green jacket to his collection. He did it in a suspense-packed final round that saw him edge England's Justin Rose, another crowd favorite, in a playoff.

What happened afterward became instantly iconic. Amid note-perfect production work from CBS, McIlroy engaged touchingly with well-wishers. He then turned and walked in the other direction—telling them, "I gotta go get a green jacket."

The line drew laughs and cheers from all assembled, who knew McIlroy's struggle to regain his untouchable 2010s form.

McIlroy finished the tournament 11-under, edging Rose by one stroke in the playoff. It is his fifth major championship, joining two PGA Championships, an Open, and a U.S. Open—all from 2011 to '14.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

