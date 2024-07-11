Rory McIlroy, in First Round Since U.S. Open, Shoots 65 at Genesis Scottish Open
The day before the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy met the media to discuss his stunning Sunday collapse at the U.S. Open.
Then when he got back onto the course, he returned to playing the kind of golf that contends for titles on Sundays.
McIlroy, the Scottish Open champion a year ago, opened with a 5-under 65 Thursday at Renaissance Club, making five birdies and an eagle opposite two bogeys on an excellent day for scoring.
“Obviously the last time I played, I played well. I didn't get the result I wanted but I've still got a lot of confidence in my game,” McIlroy said. “I went time-out there today, shot a solid score. A couple I would have liked to hole coming in and be a few shots lower but overall great start to the tournament.
“Yeah, I sort of picked up where I left off.”
He was one back of leaders Maximilian Kieffer and Haotong Li (6 under) in the morning wave and tied with a number of players also at 5 under including Davis Thompson, last week’s winner at the John Deere Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, and many in the field are playing with an eye toward next week’s British Open, about 100 miles southwest across Scotland at Royal Troon.
“Just familiarising myself with links golf again,” said McIlroy, who won the Open a decade ago at Royal Liverpool. “First time I've played a links course since Hoylake last year, I guess. Getting back into how the wind feels. How the club feels through the turf. All that stuff. So that's why obviously I wanted to play this week. It's a good reintroduction to links golf. But obviously with a great opportunity to win, another opportunity as well.”
McIlroy was also asked about the biggest story of the week in golf, the surprising announcement of Keegan Bradley as 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain. He found out about it Sunday night, before the rest of the world, when having dinner with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.
“Yeah, definitely I think a surprise for everyone … it's an interesting appointment. The youngest captain since Arnold Palmer I think was a playing captain as 34. But he knows Bethpage very well. He went to university in the area. He's obviously very passionate about the Ryder Cup.
“It's certainly a departure from what the U.S. has done over the last few years, and you know, time will tell if that's a good thing or not.”