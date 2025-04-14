Rory McIlroy Posts Simple Four-Word Message on Social Media After Iconic Masters Win
There's one message that Rory McIlroy's been repeating since winning his long-awaited Masters championship on Sunday—Dreams do come true.
This is a message McIlroy said to his daughter Poppy during his celebratory speech at Augusta National, it's something he said in his post-match interview and now it's something he's written on social media.
McIlroy posted for the first time since completing his career grand slam on Sunday to finally capture that green jacket that he's been waiting over a decade for. His Instagram caption was simple, but there wasn't much more McIlroy needed to say.
McIlroy joined an exclusive club in golf when winning the Masters on Sunday as he became just the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. It's been something McIlroy has been dreaming of his whole career, but especially since 2014 when he won his last major at the Open.