Rory McIlroy’s Teary Message for His Parents After Masters Win Was So Special
Rory McIlroy finally won a green jacket Sunday at the Masters, but he sure didn't make it easy for himself down the stretch, as he coughed up a big lead before getting the win with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
McIIlroy was rightfully emotional after that putt found the hole, as he was finally able to win his first Masters and become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.
While he shared a special moment with his wife and daughter just off the 18th green, he later had a teary message for his parents, Gerry and Rosie, who watched back home in Northern Ireland.
“I want to say hello back home to my mom and dad back home at Northern Ireland," he said while fighting back tears. “I can't wait to see them next week. I just can’t wait to celebrate this with them.”
Here's some background on just how much his parents sacrificed for McIlroy when he was a kid:
What a win Sunday for the McIlroys.