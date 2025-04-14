SI

Rory McIlroy’s Teary Message for His Parents After Masters Win Was So Special

Andy Nesbitt

Rory McIlroy got emotional talking about his parents after his Masters win.
Rory McIlroy got emotional talking about his parents after his Masters win. / @CBS

Rory McIlroy finally won a green jacket Sunday at the Masters, but he sure didn't make it easy for himself down the stretch, as he coughed up a big lead before getting the win with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

McIIlroy was rightfully emotional after that putt found the hole, as he was finally able to win his first Masters and become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.

While he shared a special moment with his wife and daughter just off the 18th green, he later had a teary message for his parents, Gerry and Rosie, who watched back home in Northern Ireland.

“I want to say hello back home to my mom and dad back home at Northern Ireland," he said while fighting back tears. “I can't wait to see them next week. I just can’t wait to celebrate this with them.”

Here's some background on just how much his parents sacrificed for McIlroy when he was a kid:

What a win Sunday for the McIlroys.

More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf