Rory McIlroy Praises U.S. Ahead of Ryder Cup: 'The Greatest Country in the World'
Rory McIlroy is set to represent Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup this weekend, but before teeing off, the current Master's champion took some time to praise the country he's not only playing against, but has also called home at points throughout his career.
While sitting in at media day from Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., the 36-year-old gave ample props to the United States, explaining why he believes it is still "the greatest country in the world."
"It's the land of opportunity," McIlroy explained. "I still believe it's the greatest country in the world and if you come here, and you work hard, and you dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want. I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on and I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. I live here, my wife is American, my daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is a wonderful place."
McIlroy was born in Northern Ireland and grew up in Holywood—just outside of Belfast—but as his golf game has evolved, he has gravitated towards the States, given that he plays on the PGA Tour. While the five-time major winner is putting the finishing touches on a mansion in England's Surrey county, he has also spent time living in the U.S., notably in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
While wherever Rory is, or isn't, hardly matters—his outward appreciation for the U.S. certainly adds another wrinkle to the Ryder Cup rivalry, for which another chapter will be written this weekend.