‘I Do Feel a Little Clearer’: Rory McIlroy Ready to Refocus on Rest of Season
With a few weeks to decompress in Europe, Rory McIlroy is ready to tackle the rest of the golf season, acknowledging again that following his Masters victory in April, he had difficulty recommitting to the game with such a huge goal accomplished.
Playing at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open in advance of next week’s British Open at Royal Portrush, McIlroy said Wednesday that some time to reflect and visit with family and friends has helped.
“I think I do feel a little clearer,” McIlroy said at the Renaissance Club, where the co-sanctioned PGA Tour/DP World Tour event begins Thursday. “It’s amazing what 10 days or two weeks of just a little bit of detachment can do for you, and sitting there being with your own thoughts for a while.
“Look, I don’t want that to be my last great moment in the game. There’s plenty more that I can do. I feel like I’ve kept banging on this drum all of this year, I feel like I’m a better player now than I ever have been.
“And there's so many opportunities that lie ahead and whether that’s Portrush next week or the Open going back to St Andrews [in 2027] or a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach [2027]. There’s all these great venues that all the greats have won on, and I’d love to add my name to those lists, as well.”
McIlroy has been on quite the wild ride since winning at Augusta National and completing the career Grand Slam.
He tied for seventh at the Truist Championship the week before heading to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where his week was marred by a driver-testing controversy and a difficult week on the course that saw him tie for 47th.
At the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy missed the cut by 12 shots, then had a poor U.S. Open, finally finding some form with a final-round 67 that helped him tie for 19th. A week later, he tied for sixth at the Travelers Championship.
“I think over these last couple of weeks, coming back over here, seeing people that I know that I haven't seen since Augusta, having conversations about how people felt watching it and obviously rekindles how I felt playing,” he said. “The last couple of weeks have been really nice. It’s been nice to get back over here. See some familiar faces.
“I feel like I didn’t give myself that time after Augusta. Bit of a whirlwind. I wanted to go home and see my mum and dad, then New Orleans [the Zurich Classic], the media tour, all a bit of a whirlwind, and straight into the next major.
“It’s been nice to have these couple of weeks to reflect and as well as rekindle my excitement and enthusiasm for the rest of the year. Obviously we have this week in Scotland and a massive week next week in Portrush. I’m excited for the rest of the year.”
McIlroy said he spent time getting moved into a new home near London and is looking forward to what will be a “home” Open next week at Royal Portrush, which is approximately an hour from his boyhood home of Holywood, Northern Ireland.
“It’s a great week to shake any competitive rust off; obviously with one eye looking ahead to next week at the Open,” McIlroy said. “Great to be back. This is a tournament and a golf course that has grown on me over the years. I don’t think I started out too well here but learned how to play the course a little bit better. Obviously had that great finish in 2023. Played well again last year. Looking forward to getting out there tomorrow and getting going.”