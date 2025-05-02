Rory McIlroy Recreates Viral Washing Machine Chipping Contest 25 Years Later
In 1999, a 10-year-old Rory McIlroy was introduced to the world. The phenom appeared on the Northern Irish talk show “Kelly" and demonstrated to the adoring crowd how he used his mother's washing machine to practice chipping.
After winning the Masters last month, McIlroy found himself chipping into a washing machine once again, this time on the "The Tonight Show" alongside the show's host, Jimmy Fallon.
To no one's surprise, the five-time major champion was able to defeat Fallon in the chipping contest before reflecting on his monumental achievement.
“Everyone comes up to me and they’re like ‘you don’t know what you put us through on that Sunday’… How do you think I was feeling?" McIlroy joked.
The Northern Irishman also shared that he received a five-word text from Tiger Woods after becoming the sixth player to win the career grand slam.
"Welcome to the club, kid", Woods wrote.
McIlroy will tee it up at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in two weeks while looking to add to his major championship tally.