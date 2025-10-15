SI

Rory McIlroy: Ryder Cup Is Being Remembered for the ‘Wrong Reason’

Europe's second straight win over the Americans has been overshadowed by the unruly fan behavior in New York.

Max Schreiber

Rory McIlroy feels Europe's win has taken a backseat in the story of the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Rory McIlroy isn’t happy with the conversation following the Ryder Cup. 

Last month, the European team beat the Americans, 15–13, at Bethpage Black in New York. However, the event was marred by unruly behavior from the fans, stirring up controversy about how the event was handled. And as a result of that, McIlroy feels Europe’s performance is taking a backseat. 

“It’s been two weeks,” McIlroy said Wednesday before this week’s India Championship, “and I’ve been following the sort of narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup just like everyone else.

“But unfortunately, I think it takes away from what we focused on, which is what an incredible performance it was by the European team.”

If anyone got the worst of the raucous New York crowd, it was McIlroy. He was subjected to severe heckling all week and somebody threw a beer at his wife. In the winner’s press conference, McIlroy and the European team denounced the behavior

Yet, the Euros won consecutive cups for the first time in a decade, and McIlroy, in his eighth Ryder Cup, earned 3½ points.

“As I’m playing my matches,” the 36-year-old said, “I’m focused on trying to win my point. You know, you see that the other guys are winning their matches or they are doing well, but you don't realize how well they are playing.

“So just over the last two weeks, being able to watch the highlights and just see, especially those first two days, in the foursomes and the four-balls how good European team were. The Americans would hit it close; we hit it closer. The Americans hole a putt and we hole a putt on top it and it happened every single time.”

That’s what he wants the story of the 2025 Ryder Cup to be. 

“The unfortunate thing is people aren't remembering that and they are remembering the week for the wrong reason,” McIlroy said. “I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European Team were and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup.”

