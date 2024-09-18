Rory McIlroy Says U.S. Department of Justice Has Slowed Talks Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy said the U.S. Department of Justice is among the sticking points in why a deal to bring unity back to men’s professional golf continues to languish.
McIlroy, who remains a member of a “transaction committee” that is negotiating directly on behalf of the PGA Tour with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, also said numerous conflicting views remain among players on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf side of the fracture.
“Department of Justice. Maybe different interests from the players' side,” McIlroy said Wednesday at Wentworth, where he asked about the situation in advance of the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
“It's pretty similar. I'd say maybe half the players on LIV want the deal to get done; half probably don't. I'd say it's probably similar on the PGA Tour. Because just like anything, everyone's looking out for themselves and their best interests. It would benefit some people for a deal not to get done, but it would obviously benefit some people for a deal to get done.
“I think there's different opinions amongst the players about what should happen, and I think when you have a members-run organization, it complicates things a little bit, especially when should of those players are having to make decisions on the business side of things. So those are the two. I think the tours want it to happen. The investors certainly want it to happen because they can see the benefit for themselves.”
The DOJ has long been viewed as an issue in the process, given the possible Saudi Arabian investment into U.S. sport. McIlroy has cited that in the past and the complications involved.
Last week, representatives of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF met in New York, although no details have emerged and none of the player reps on the PGA Tour Policy Board, including Tiger Woods, were believed to be there.
McIlroy expressed some optimism following those talks.
“I think one of the stumbling blocks is the Department of Justice, and I think trying to approach that from a collaborative standpoint, I think seems to be the best way forward.
“I think to me it seems like the people that are really making the decisions are all rowing in the same direction, which is a really good thing. And even if they are all rowing in the same direction, it still doesn't mean that a deal may get done because it's just a very complicated set of circumstances.
“But from what I hear, there's optimism there, and that's good to see.”
A few weeks ago at the Tour Championship, McIlroy expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the negotiations.
A week later, he confirmed plans to have a one-day exhibition match between PGA Tour players and LIV Golf players, with he and Scottie Scheffler taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
The details of that competition have yet to be made official.
McIlroy is coming off a second-place finish at the Irish Open on Sunday.