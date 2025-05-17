Rory McIlroy Wasn’t Pleased With the Saturday Morning Delay at PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy was not happy.
Moments before his 8:25 a.m. third-round tee time with Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship, the horn blew, delaying Saturday’s start times due to inclement weather.
ESPN cameras caught McIlroy’s reaction, in which he said, “f--- off.”
The delay lasted over three hours, with the PGA of America opting to do split-tee threesomes off the first and 10th holes between 11:43 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.
McIlroy will now start on the 10th hole with Chris Kirk and Schauffele at 1:38 p.m., 17 minutes before the leaders tee off. Therefore, the reigning Masters champion, who is 1 over and nine strokes behind the lead, had five hours to kill and may have lost the opportunity to make a charge in potentially calmer morning conditions.
As his NSFW reaction indicated, he was not thrilled.