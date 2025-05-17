SI

Rory McIlroy Wasn’t Pleased With the Saturday Morning Delay at PGA Championship

Third-round tee times at the PGA Championship were delayed, and McIlroy had a NSFW reaction to the horn blowing.

Max Schreiber

Rory McIlroy was not thrilled when his third-round tee time at the PGA Championship was delayed several hours.
Rory McIlroy was not thrilled when his third-round tee time at the PGA Championship was delayed several hours. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy was not happy.

Moments before his 8:25 a.m. third-round tee time with Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship, the horn blew, delaying Saturday’s start times due to inclement weather. 

ESPN cameras caught McIlroy’s reaction, in which he said, “f--- off.”

The delay lasted over three hours, with the PGA of America opting to do split-tee threesomes off the first and 10th holes between 11:43 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. 

McIlroy will now start on the 10th hole with Chris Kirk and Schauffele at 1:38 p.m., 17 minutes before the leaders tee off. Therefore, the reigning Masters champion, who is 1 over and nine strokes behind the lead, had five hours to kill and may have lost the opportunity to make a charge in potentially calmer morning conditions.

As his NSFW reaction indicated, he was not thrilled. 

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf