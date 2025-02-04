SI

Rory McIlroy’s Win at Pebble Beach Led to Monster TV Ratings

The PGA Tour had the perfect recipe last week with one of its top stars winning at an iconic venue.

Matt Vincenzi

Rory McIlroy winning at Pebble Beach is exactly what professional golf needed.
When it comes to PGA Tour television ratings, a little star power goes a long way. Factor in one of the world's most iconic golf courses, and it creates the perfect storm.

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy’s triumph at Pebble Beach was by far the best event of the season in golf in terms of viewership.

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am averaged 3.3 million viewers.

With no NFL games being played during the bye week before the Super Bowl, the uptick in viewership isn't necessarily a surprise. It is, however, a step in the right direction.

The ratings for the event were the best they’ve been since 2021. In a season where viewership has been down significantly, that’s an extremely encouraging sign for the PGA Tour.

There are few players who truly move the needle in golf but it’s clear that Rory McIlroy is one of those players, and last week’s rating is undeniable evidence that the blend of superstar athletes and legendary courses is the ultimate formula for success in golf.

Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

