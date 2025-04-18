SI

Rory McIlroy Wins the Masters: Grand Slam Complete Plus Augusta Stories

On the newest episode of the “Dan's Golf World Show,” SI Golf’s Dan Evans recaps the week at Augusta National and Rory McIlroy's historic feat.

Dan Evans

Dan's Golf World Show

SI Golf is excited to partner with the Dan’s Golf World Show and this week presents Episode No. 38, wrapping up a monumental week at the Masters.

Rory McIlroy has finally won the Masters.

The Career Grand Slam is complete, the vibes were off the charts, and the DansGolfWorld crew—now partnered with Sports Illustrated—breaks it all down from Augusta.

This is one for the golf history books.

We dive into:

  • Rory’s iconic final round—what clicked, how it happened, and why this moment matters
  • The emotion on 18, the roar from the crowd and the weight lifted from Rory’s shoulders
  • Dan’s full Augusta breakdown: inside the ropes, on the grounds, inside the merch tent
  • Our favorite Augusta traditions and underrated moments that never make the broadcast
  • The Masters merch line, “Stolen Valor” and unhinged press conference questions
  • What it means to go next-level with Sports Illustrated
  • A totally unhinged T-Bonz dinner wrap-up and Blake Bunkers’s latest dispatch

Here’s the full episode:

DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

