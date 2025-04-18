Rory McIlroy Wins the Masters: Grand Slam Complete Plus Augusta Stories
On the newest episode of the “Dan's Golf World Show,” SI Golf’s Dan Evans recaps the week at Augusta National and Rory McIlroy's historic feat.
SI Golf is excited to partner with the Dan’s Golf World Show and this week presents Episode No. 38, wrapping up a monumental week at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy has finally won the Masters.
The Career Grand Slam is complete, the vibes were off the charts, and the DansGolfWorld crew—now partnered with Sports Illustrated—breaks it all down from Augusta.
This is one for the golf history books.
We dive into:
- Rory’s iconic final round—what clicked, how it happened, and why this moment matters
- The emotion on 18, the roar from the crowd and the weight lifted from Rory’s shoulders
- Dan’s full Augusta breakdown: inside the ropes, on the grounds, inside the merch tent
- Our favorite Augusta traditions and underrated moments that never make the broadcast
- The Masters merch line, “Stolen Valor” and unhinged press conference questions
- What it means to go next-level with Sports Illustrated
- A totally unhinged T-Bonz dinner wrap-up and Blake Bunkers’s latest dispatch
Here’s the full episode:
Published