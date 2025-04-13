Rory McIlroy's Brutal Mistake at Masters Left Golf Fans Absolutely Stunned
Rory McIlroy seemed to have control of the 2025 Masters on Sunday when disaster struck in stunning fashion on the par-5 13th hole when his third shot from under 100 yards found the water. He later missed a short putt and settled for a double-bogey seven.
McIlroy, who needs a win at Augusta National to finally win the career Grand Slam, laid up off the tee with a three wood and then decided not to go for the green in two. His decision to play it safe then backfired.
Here's how that played out:
McIlroy lost his big lead shortly after that moment but was later able to get it back with a birdie on the 15th hole after an incredible approach shot.
Golf fans couldn't believe that bad shot on 13:
