Rose Zhang Has an Unusual Reason for Not Defending an LPGA Title
Rose Zhang is not an average college student—or LPGA star.
The 21-year-old won the Founders Cup, one of the tour's biggest non-major tournaments, last year for her second tour victory. However, Zhang is not defending her title this week because of an abnormal reason.
She has school.
The world’s 14th-ranked player is currently enrolled in classes at Stanford University for the winter quarter. Zhang, after arguably the greatest amateur golf career ever, turned pro in May 2023 (and won in her pro debut), but is still trying to earn her communications degree as she embarks on a playing career.
Zhang played in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week and finished T10. Before the event, however, Zhang gave some insight into her studies.
“It’s a lot of work,” Zhang said of juggling school and golf. “I think one mistake that I made last year was when I had an offseason and I was at school full time with 20 units. I had a couple hard classes and I lost a lot of sleep. I didn't really take care of myself. I was trying to practice the same amount I was on tour and also being in school in that sense, which was a lot to load.
“So this year was more to balance out my entire lifestyle. It’s just a lot of work in school, academia, getting assignments out of the way easier, and then I can kind of lay low, practice a little bit when I feel like it.”
Sometimes, though, she second-guesses her decision.
“I always do,” Zhang said when asked if she asks herself why she’s doing both. “You know, a lot of people would ask me, but I do think it is really, really good for my character. Really good for just my personal development in general.
“It’s very difficult and I’m not really sure if there is a right option to just turn pro and just play golf or finish my degree. In my opinion, I think this is a good balance for what I’m striving for. It’s not necessarily the most popular route, but it's definitely a good route in my eyes.”
That means she’ll have to skip her Founders Cup title defense. But she’ll have plenty of opportunities to get back into the winner’s circle—after the school year ends.
The next time Zhang plans to play on tour is at the Ford Championship on March 27.