Here Are Round 1 Tee Times for the British Open at Royal Troon

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young on Thursday in the season's final major.

The 152nd British Open begins Thursday at Royal Troon.
Round 1 tee times have been released for the opening round at the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon.

Among the notable groups are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler getting an afternoon time at 3:10 p.m. with past British Open champ Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.

Bryson DeChambeau, coming in off his U.S. Open win last month, is playing with Ludvig Aberg and Tom Kim at 9:47 a.m. Scottish time.

Rory McIlroy, who lost by a shot to DeChambeau in agonizing fashion at Pinehurst, will play two groups behind DeChambeau and alongside Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton.

Three-time British Open champion Tiger Woods, whose best chances to succeed may be on the Open's links layouts, is playing at 2:37 p.m. with PGA champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

All groups will go off the 1st tee, as is the tradition at golf's oldest major.

British Open Round 1 tee times (times local)

6:35 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald

6:46 a.m.: Alex Noren, Tom McKibben, Calum Scott (a)

6:57 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry

7:08 a.m.: Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita

7:19 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer

7:30 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima

7:41 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)

7:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

8:03 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter

8:14 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma

8:25 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:36 a.m.: John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente (a), Aaron Rai

8:47 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)

9:03 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann

9:14 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:25 a.m.: Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon

9:36 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

9:47 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9:58 a.m.: Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:20 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:31 a.m.: Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork

10:42 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)

10:53 a.m.: David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh

11:04 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie

11:15 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt

11:26 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby

11:47 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem,

11:58 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa

12:09 p.m.: Riyuka Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell

12:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo

12:31 p.m.: Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe (a)

12:42 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

12:53 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

1:04 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

1:15 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk

1:26 p.m.: Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler

1:37 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

1:48 p.m.: Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester

2:04 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

2:15 p.m.: Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan

2:26 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

2:37 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

2:48 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

2:59 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

3:21 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki

3:32 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes

3:43 p.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree

3:54 p.m.: Ryan Van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)

4:05 p.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo (a), Liam Nolan (a)

4:16 p.m.: Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

4:27 p.m.: Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield

