Here Are Round 1 Tee Times for the British Open at Royal Troon
Round 1 tee times have been released for the opening round at the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon.
Among the notable groups are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler getting an afternoon time at 3:10 p.m. with past British Open champ Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.
Bryson DeChambeau, coming in off his U.S. Open win last month, is playing with Ludvig Aberg and Tom Kim at 9:47 a.m. Scottish time.
Rory McIlroy, who lost by a shot to DeChambeau in agonizing fashion at Pinehurst, will play two groups behind DeChambeau and alongside Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton.
Three-time British Open champion Tiger Woods, whose best chances to succeed may be on the Open's links layouts, is playing at 2:37 p.m. with PGA champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
All groups will go off the 1st tee, as is the tradition at golf's oldest major.
British Open Round 1 tee times (times local)
6:35 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
6:46 a.m.: Alex Noren, Tom McKibben, Calum Scott (a)
6:57 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
7:08 a.m.: Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
7:19 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
7:30 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
7:41 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)
7:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
8:03 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
8:14 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
8:25 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
8:36 a.m.: John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente (a), Aaron Rai
8:47 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)
9:03 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
9:14 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:25 a.m.: Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
9:36 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
9:47 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
9:58 a.m.: Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
10:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
10:20 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)
10:31 a.m.: Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
10:42 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)
10:53 a.m.: David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
11:04 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
11:15 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
11:26 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
11:47 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem,
11:58 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
12:09 p.m.: Riyuka Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
12:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
12:31 p.m.: Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe (a)
12:42 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
12:53 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
1:04 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
1:15 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
1:26 p.m.: Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
1:37 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
1:48 p.m.: Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester
2:04 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
2:15 p.m.: Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
2:26 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
2:37 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
2:48 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
2:59 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
3:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
3:21 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
3:32 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
3:43 p.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
3:54 p.m.: Ryan Van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)
4:05 p.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo (a), Liam Nolan (a)
4:16 p.m.: Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)
4:27 p.m.: Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield