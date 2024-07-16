Tiger Woods Claps Back at Colin Montgomerie's Call for Him to Retire
TROON, Scotland — Tiger Woods pushed back on the idea of retirement Tuesday, specifically the suggestion from European legend Colin Montgomerie that he should stop playing competitive golf.
Appearing at a news conference in advance of the British Open at Royal Troon, Woods covered a variety of topics, including the state of his game, health and his future.
Among the queries was one about Montgomerie, who was quoted in a Times of London story last week in which he said, among other things: “There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”
Woods is making his 23rd start at the Open and first since 2022, when he missed the cut at St. Andrews. Last year he was unable to play due to ankle surgery performed following the Masters.
“Well, as a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not,” Woods said. “He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt. So he doesn't get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.’’
Woods also said: “I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I can still win the event.”
The 15-time major champion who won the Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006 spoke fondly of Royal Troon, having played two 18-hole practice rounds this week. He’s not been here since 2004, when he tied for ninth at the Open won by Todd Hamilton in a playoff over Ernie Els. He also played the Open here in 1997, but missed Henrik Stenson’s 2016 victory as he sat out the entire year dealing with back issues.
“I’ve always loved playing here,” he said. “I've only played here twice. I played in '97 and in '04. I loved them both. I got a chance to play with Tom Weiskopf in his last practice round. That was neat for him to take me back to some of his holes and how he played them, and I obviously gave him some stick, and he's giving me stick, like we always do. We had a wonderful time playing just a wonderful practice round.”
Woods was referencing Weiskopf, who posthumously was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last month and won the Open at Troon in 1973.
And Woods acknowledged that the Open venues and their links style presents an opportunity for him going forward that is less apparent other courses.
“I think the older you get, the less you can carry the golf ball,” Woods said. “But over here, you can run the golf ball 100 yards if you get the right wind and the right trajectory. It negates somewhat of the high-launch conditions that most of the times you see on the Tour.
“Here it's a little bit different. You can play on the ground. You can burn it on the ground with a 1-iron, 2-iron, 3-wood, whatever, even drivers, and just flight it and get a bunch of run. I think that's one of the reasons why you see older champions up there on the board because they're not forced to have to carry the ball 320 yards anymore.”
Woods, again, has a lack of repetitions that he will need to overcome to have any chance this week. After making the cut at the Masters, where he set a record with his 24th in a row but finished last among those who played the weekend, he missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.
For all of 2024, he’s played just nine competitive rounds of golf.
“I've been training a lot better,” he said. “We've been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good. Body's been feeling better to be able to do such things, and it translates on being able to hit the ball better.
Can't quite stay out there during a practice session as long as I'd like, but I'm able to do some things that I haven't done all year, which is nice.”
What has hurt Woods the most throughout the year is his lack of sharpness. He seemingly hits the ball fine off the tee but he’s not hitting enough greens and when he misses, his short game doesn’t save him.
“I'd like to tighten up my short game just a little bit,” Woods said. “I hadn't seen anything this firm at home. Hot Florida, Bermuda grass is not quite like this. I need to get some more reps chipping around this fescue and how fast my blade is going through the ground. It's going through pretty quickly. So I've got to get a little bit of work done today and tomorrow and be ready come Thursday.’’