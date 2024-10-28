Uncertain If She Would Win Again, Ruoning Yin Prevails at Maybank Championship
Managing lofty expectations as a young phenom can be tough to do.
China's Ruoning Yin burst onto the women's professional golf scene at age 20, winning the 2023 Dio Implant LA Open. She followed up her maiden victory by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol three months later.
But despite the success, doubt that she would return to the winner's circle crept into her mind.
“Early this year I was really stressed,” Yin said after the final round of Sunday's Maybank Championship, “because I had a really good year last year, and early this year I think I put too (much) pressure on myself thinking about if I can win again or not.”
Yin, though, overcame those thoughts, winning the Maybank in Malaysia for her second victory in her last three starts and third win of the season. The world No. 4 won her hometown event, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, two weeks ago and emerged victorious at the Dow Championship in June, partnering with Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul, who Yin edged in Malaysia by a stroke with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
Yin, though, didn't start this season hot. From January to May, she recorded two top 10s but appeared to be rounding a corner with a T4 at the Founders Cup. However, she withdrew in her next start at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Ironically, that changed the trajectory of Yin's season.
“After that, I realized that I really love golf,” Yin said. “I really like to play on this tour, play with all my friends, and I just really wanted to enjoy my life, enjoy play on the course.”
Now, she joins fellow major champions Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Hannah Green as the LPGA's only three-time winners this season.
Yin also joins one of her idols, Shanshan Feng, as a Chinese player to win in Malaysia—a feat that helped propel her to victory.
“I saw (Feng's) picture on the way to the locker and I know she won in 2016,” Yin said. “I'm just literally thinking about if I'm able to join her, the second Chinese player win in Malaysia, and I'm happy to do that.”
With five LPGA titles at just 22 years old, Yin may now be on her way to joining Feng as one of the all-time greats.