Ryder Cup Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings: U.S., Europe Both Shake Things Up
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The first punch of this 45th Ryder Cup has been landed by Europe, courtesy of a shocking 3–1 win in the opening foursomes session here at Bethpage Black.
The question now: how will the U.S. respond?
The pairings for the afternoon four-ball (a.k.a better-ball) session are in. The U.S., as one might expect, is shaking things up in the afternoon. Europe is also coming out with several new player combinations. All four players on both sides who sat out the morning session are playing this afternoon, alongside teammates who played in the morning, meaning there are no repeat groups from the morning foursomes.
2025 Ryder Cup: Day 1, Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings
Match 1: Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (Europe), 12:25 p.m.
Match 2: Ben Griffin/Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (Europe), 12:41 p.m.
Match 3: Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Ludvig Aberg/Rasmus Hojgaard (Europe), 12:57 p.m.
Match 4: Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (Europe), 1:13 p.m.