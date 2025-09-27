Ryder Cup Day 2 Morning Foursomes Pairings: Bryson DeChambeau First Again for U.S.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Europe landed the first shot in this 45th Ryder Cup, dominating several matches and shutting out Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau en route to a 5½ to 2½ lead. But another day of foursomes and four-balls looms, with foursomes set to kick off at 7:10 a.m. ET. Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald have released their lineups for the morning session. Here they are:
Ryder Cup Day 2 Morning Foursomes Pairings
Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young vs Ludvig Åberg/Matthew Fitzpatrick
Match 2: Harris English/Collin Morikawa vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood
Match 3: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton
Match 4: Russell Henley/Scottie Scheffler vs. Viktor Hovland/Robert MacIntyre
DeChambeau led off Friday alongside Justin Thomas, a high-energy pairing that took the air out of Bethpage when they began to struggle late in the front nine. No surprise that Bradley would skip that pairing in favor of trying DeChambeau out with Cameron Young, who was a star for the U.S. with Thomas on Friday afternoon.
The second U.S. pairing is a surprise, given that English and Morikawa were routed by Fleetwood and McIlroy on Friday morning. Thanks to the luck (or perhaps, bad luck) of the draw, they’ll get a rematch with one of Europe’s stalwart pairings.
Cantlay and Schauffele rallied in their foursomes match on Friday, and they’re back in Bradley’s lineup again on Saturday. Henley and Scheffler did not click on Friday morning, but Bradley is giving Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, a shot at redemption in his anchor match.
It all adds up to a fascinating session. It all begins bright and early Saturday morning.