SI

Ryder Cup Friday Morning Pairings Announced: Bryson DeChambeau to Lead Off for U.S. Team

The Friday foursomes session is set for Bethpage Black, where Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will lead off for the U.S.

Bob Harig

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will team up in the first match for the U.S.
Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will team up in the first match for the U.S. / Michael Reaves/Getty Images

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Bryson DeChambeau will be part of the first American group on the tee Friday morning when he beings the 45th Ryder Cup alongside teammate Justin Thomas, taking on the European duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton.

DeChambeau, who has not played in the Ryder Cup since 2021 and has not competed in foursomes since 2018, will be a boost to fans surrounding the first tee as the competition begins at 7:10 a.m. ET.

"Both are phenomenal players, but they also bring a spark to our team,” said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley of his decision to start with DeChambeau and Thomas.

They will be going against two of Europe’s stronger players who went 2-0 in foursomes two years ago and each went 2-0-1 in the team competitions.

The second game, 16 minutes later, will see the European team of Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick against Americans Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The third match out is Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

And last off will be the Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland for the Europeans against longtime foursomes teammates Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Opening Foursomes Matches

Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau/Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton

Match 2: Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley vs. Ludvig Åberg/Matt Fitzpatrick

Match 3: Collin Morikawa/Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood

Match 4: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs. Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland

The foursomes competition has proven to be crucial in the overall result of the Ryder Cup. The Europeans raced to a 4-0 lead in the format two years ago in Rome and dominated foursomes overall, going 7-1 in a 16 ½ to 11 ½ victory.

European captain Luke Donald altered his lineup a bit from four years ago, splitting Åberg and Hovland. The team of Shane Lowry and Sepp Starka is also not playing foursomes this time.

Sitting for the Europeans for the first session will be Lowry, Straka, Rasmus Hojgaard and Justin Rose.

For the Americans, sitting out will be Sam Burns, Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin.

Four years ago at Whistling Straits, the Americans started fast in foursomes, going 3-1 and 6-2 overall in a 19-9 victory. In each of the last six Ryder Cups, the home team has prevailed in foursomes.

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley will play in the second match Friday morning. / Getty Images

At the conclusion of the foursomes matches, captains Keegan Bradley for the U.S. and Luke Donald for Europe will announce their afternoon four-ball pairings, scheduled to begin at 12:25 p.m.

The same order of play will be used on Saturday—foursomes followed by four-ball—with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Europe needs 14 points to retain the Cup while the Americans need to earn 14 ½ points to regain it.

Europe is looking to win on the road for the first time since 2012 and has made it a mission to become the fifth team overall to win in America.

The Americans are looking to extend their home winning streak to three matches. The home team has won each of the past five Ryder Cups.

More Ryder Cup Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf