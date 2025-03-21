Sahith Theegala Made an Aggressive Club-Throw at Valspar Championship
On Thursday's first round of the Valspar Championship, Patton Kizzire went viral for punting his club out of frustration after missing a five-foot par putt.
On Friday, Sahith Theegala displayed his frustration in a similarly aggressive way. After hitting a bad tee shot on the par-3 4th hole during his second round at Copperhead, the 27-year-old let his emotions get the better of him, throwing his club towards the woods.
Unlike Kizzire, the cause for frustration wasn't quite clear for Theegala. He was one over on the round (he started on the front) and he went on to make par on the hole. He shot 72 (+1) for the round and is -1 for the tournament, which should be right in the mix heading into the weekend.
Copperhead is a tough course, which may explain why emotions are running high this week.