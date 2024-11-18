Sahith Theegala's Caddie Has Awesome Reaction to Receiving Luxurious Gift
Sahith Theegala immediately became a fan favorite after being featured on the first season of Netflix's Full Swing.
The reason why viewers were so fond of him was evident in a video that his girlfriend posted on Instagram this weekend. The 26-year-old was shown surprising his caddie, Carl Smith, with a Rolex.
Smith couldn't believe his eyes.
“This isn’t for me, is it?” Smith asked.
“Yeah, it is,” Theegala said. “You earned it. It was a lot of hard work.”
“My goodness,” Smith said. “No way, Sahith.”
Theegala, ranked No. 13 in the world, had his best season yet on Tour in 2024. He banked $8,474,215 and finished third in the seasonlong FedExCup standings, adding another $7.5 million to his pocket. In three full years on Tour, Theegala has collected $19,084,590 in on-course earnings.
Smith has been there every step of the way, so Theegala put some of that prize money to good use.