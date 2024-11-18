SI

Sahith Theegala's Caddie Has Awesome Reaction to Receiving Luxurious Gift

In a video posted on social media, Theegala was shown surprising his caddie, Carl Smith, with a Rolex.

Max Schreiber

Sahith Theegala gave a generous gift to his caddie, Carl Smith.
Sahith Theegala gave a generous gift to his caddie, Carl Smith. / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Sahith Theegala immediately became a fan favorite after being featured on the first season of Netflix's Full Swing.

The reason why viewers were so fond of him was evident in a video that his girlfriend posted on Instagram this weekend. The 26-year-old was shown surprising his caddie, Carl Smith, with a Rolex.

Smith couldn't believe his eyes.

“This isn’t for me, is it?” Smith asked.

“Yeah, it is,” Theegala said. “You earned it. It was a lot of hard work.”

“My goodness,” Smith said. “No way, Sahith.”

Theegala, ranked No. 13 in the world, had his best season yet on Tour in 2024. He banked $8,474,215 and finished third in the seasonlong FedExCup standings, adding another $7.5 million to his pocket. In three full years on Tour, Theegala has collected $19,084,590 in on-course earnings.

Smith has been there every step of the way, so Theegala put some of that prize money to good use.

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

SI contributor Max Schreiber is a Mahwah, New Jersey, native, a graduate of Quinnipiac University and a multiplatform producer at Newsday. He previously worked as an associate editor for Golf Channel and has written for RyderCup.com. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf