2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field: PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall Resumes

The Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi is the second event of the PGA Tour's fall series with the race to obtain a Tour card for 2026 dwindling down.

Kevin Yu is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Coming off the high of the Ryder Cup, it’s time for the Sanderson Farms Championship. 

One hundred thirty-two players will tee it up at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for the second of seven PGA Tour fall events. Many players are aiming to finish inside the top 100 at the end of the fall series and secure their Tour cards for 2026. 

However, the field boasts four of the top 50 players in the world: Akshay Bhatia (No. 34), Min Woo Lee (No. 43), Sam Stevens (No. 46) and J.T. Poston (No. 48). 

The lone Ryder Cup participant playing this week is Rasmus Højgaard, who went 0–2–0 in Europe’s win. 

There are also six past champions in the field: Peter Malnati (2015), Ryan Armour (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Mackenzie Hughes (2022), Luke List (2023) and Kevin Yu (2024), along with eight sponsor exemptions: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Michael La Sasso, Ben Martin, Kye Meeks, Taylor Montgomery and Matt NeSmith. 

La Sasso highlights that list as the winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Individual National Championship. He is a junior at Ole Miss and is making his sixth start of the year as an amateur, with his lone made cut coming at July's 3M Open (T44). 

Check out the full field below:

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field

Albertson, Anders

An, Byeong Hun

Andersen, Mason

Armour, Ryan

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Dunlap, Nick

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

La Sasso, Michael

Landry, Grant

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

Meeks, Kye

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Wise, Aaron

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

