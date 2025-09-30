2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field: PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall Resumes
Coming off the high of the Ryder Cup, it’s time for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
One hundred thirty-two players will tee it up at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for the second of seven PGA Tour fall events. Many players are aiming to finish inside the top 100 at the end of the fall series and secure their Tour cards for 2026.
However, the field boasts four of the top 50 players in the world: Akshay Bhatia (No. 34), Min Woo Lee (No. 43), Sam Stevens (No. 46) and J.T. Poston (No. 48).
The lone Ryder Cup participant playing this week is Rasmus Højgaard, who went 0–2–0 in Europe’s win.
There are also six past champions in the field: Peter Malnati (2015), Ryan Armour (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Mackenzie Hughes (2022), Luke List (2023) and Kevin Yu (2024), along with eight sponsor exemptions: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Michael La Sasso, Ben Martin, Kye Meeks, Taylor Montgomery and Matt NeSmith.
La Sasso highlights that list as the winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Individual National Championship. He is a junior at Ole Miss and is making his sixth start of the year as an amateur, with his lone made cut coming at July's 3M Open (T44).
Check out the full field below:
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Full Field
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Armour, Ryan
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
La Sasso, Michael
Landry, Grant
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McGreevy, Max
Meeks, Kye
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Wise, Aaron
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin