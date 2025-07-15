Scottie Scheffler’s Powerful Answer About Family Over Golf Loved By Fans
On Thursday, Scottie Scheffler will officially start his quest to win his first British Open when play gets underway at legendary Royal Portrush.
On Tuesday, the No. 1 player in the world got deep about why professional golf isn't a "fulfilling" life and that his family is the most important thing to him.
Scheffler spoke at length about how little it actually means to win golf tournaments and how being a good husband and a good father is what matters the most to him. He added that if he ever brings the bad things home from his golf career and it starts to affect his family then that is when he'll call it quits.
"Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about because I've literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport," Scheffler said.
"To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling.
"To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I'm not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I'm not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world because what's the point?
"This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart."
He added this about his family life:
"Every day when I wake up early to go put in the work, my wife thanks me for going out and working so hard. When I get home, I try and thank her every day for taking care of our son.
"That's why I talk about family being my priority because it really is. I'm blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that's going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.
"This is not the be all, end all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That's why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me?
"Because I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me."
This whole answer from Scheffler is worth your time:
Golf fans loved that from Scheffler: