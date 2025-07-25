Scottie Scheffler Clears Air on Viral Fart Moment During British Open Win
Scottie Scheffler had his share of flattering moments during his British Open win in which he clinched his second major championship of the year, meaning he's just one major away from completing a career Grand Slam.
The world No. 1 also had one less flattering moment as well—or should we say, a flatulence moment.
Days before hoisting the Claret Jug, Scheffler found himself at the center of a viral and hilarious moment when the tournament's broadcast feed picked up what sounded like a fart while he was at the 17th hole.
Even the announcers couldn't help but have a chuckle about it after Scheffler's chip to the green: "A little bit of wind from behind," one cheekily pointed out.
Scheffler cleared the air on that funny fart moment in an appearance on Pardon My Take this week.
"Yeah, that was me," Scheffler said without hesitation, when asked if the fart came from him. "Oh yeah, it was me. .. I mean, you're out there for like six hours, you're eating some different food over there, some stuff's gonna happen.
“You never know with the boom mics there, you never know what they're going to pick up. I'm definitely surprised it hasn't happened more in the past, picking up stuff like that. I literally didn't think anything about it then after we got inside, Xander [Schauffele] was showing me the video. He pulls up the video and I see myself standing on 17, and I'm like, 'Oh, I know what this is.'"
Too good.
The undeniably honest Scheffler never fails to live up to his reputation as one of the most likable—and relatable—athletes in the golf world.