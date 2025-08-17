Scottie Scheffler Makes It Five in 2025 With Comeback Win at BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler victories come in all shapes and sizes.
The majority of the time, the world No. 1 builds a big lead and doesn’t relinquish it. At the BMW Championship, though, he came from behind—without his regular caddie—and had an exclamation mark on the 71st hole.
“Today was a grind,” said Scheffler, who finished at 15 under for a two-stroke win, “and I think it just has a lot to do with the intensity we bring to each round and each shot.”
Scheffler started the final round at Caves Valley four strokes back of Robert MacIntyre. But that evaporated quickly. Scheffler was 1 under through his first five holes; however, MacIntyre was 3 over.
Tie ballgame.
Scheffler then does what he does best: beat the competition. The four-time major winner added birdies on Nos. 7 and 11 as the Scot failed to make a birdie until the 16th hole.
Yet, things got precarious on the back nine. Scheffler’s putter became a little balky, bogeying the par-4 12th and 14th. And the lead began to dwindle, getting down to one.
But on the par-3 17th, he put any doubt of fumbling the lead to bed with a grand moment, holing out for birdie from 81 feet.
“I missed it on the correct side,” Scheffler said. “I think that’s the most important. It was a chip we practiced. I knew how fast it was, and basically it was just trying to get it on the green. It was kind of a bowl pin back there to where everything kind of funnels towards it, and I knew it was just going to be really fast, and do my best to get it down there and give myself a good look for par. When it came out, it came out how we wanted to and then it started breaking and it started looking better and better, and yeah, it was definitely nice to see that one go in.”
Scheffler is no stranger to chip-ins. He did it from the bunker after flubbing a chip en route to winning the WGC-Match Play in 2022. Then he did it on No. 3 in the final round of the ‘22 Masters, his maiden major title. And there’s also the back-to-back hole outs on Sunday of his commanding 2023 Players Championship victory. Now, there's another indelible moment on the list.
MacIntyre, meanwhile, played flawless golf the first three days, opening with a 62. Sunday, however, was a different story. He was No. 34 in the 48-player field in strokes-gained putting, despite being third for all 72 holes. And in the end, a final-round 3-over 73 denied the 29-year-old his third Tour victory.
“I got off to an absolutely horrific start,” MacIntyre said. “I just expected jumpers on [holes] 1 and 2. [The first hole], it’s come out dead and then it’s got a massive mud ball just short of the green. Hard to control the chip. But I just felt great going out today. I wasn’t even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days. My golf ball was going miles today. I don't know why. I need to work that out.”
Instead, Scheffler claimed his 18th Tour win, his fifth of the season (becoming the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007 to record five or more wins in consecutive years) and the 29-year-old’s 14th triumph in his last 33 starts.
Regardless of how it’s done, Scheffler has made a Sunday tradition of hoisting a trophy.