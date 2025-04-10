Scottie Scheffler Completed Wild Masters Feat With 62-Foot Birdie Putt
Scottie Scheffler's 62-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fourth hole of his opening round of the Masters on Thursday was one for the history books—literally.
The reigning Masters champion has officially made birdie or better on every hole at Augusta National after sinking that monster putt. It only took him 21 career rounds to achieve this feat, which is pretty spectacular.
Scheffler got the Masters crowd roaring early in his first round when he nailed the 62-foot birdie putt. Take a look at his incredible shot, which is garnering a lot of social media attention.
The par-3 fourth hole named "Flowering Crab Apple" plays for 240 yards and it isn't known for being an easy hole to birdie. In last year's Masters, golfers only birdied it 16 times, averaging about four times a round, per The Athletic. No wonder it took Scheffler a little while to cross off his final birdie needed at Augusta National.
Scheffler will definitely be a one to watch this weekend as he aims to win his third Masters to become just the ninth golfer in history to win at least three green jackets in his career.