Scottie Scheffler Details Why He Scurried Off After Giving Rory McIlroy Green Jacket
Scottie Scheffler drew some—albeit unnecessary—criticism at the Masters this past weekend for the way he handed 2025 winner Rory McIlroy his green jacket.
As you'll see in the video below, the defending champion was pretty quick to bounce off screen after McIlroy officially became just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam. The clip was then posted on X (formerly Twitter), leaving some fans to believe Scheffler wanted nothing to do with the moment.
In reality, as Scheffler explained on Tuesday ahead of this week's RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, he was just trying to stay out of the way:
"It was such an emotional day for him," he said. "I kind of just tried to stay out of the way and basically just get the jacket on without embarrassing him or myself."
"I got to watch the whole celebration," Scheffler continued. "I watched the finish and it was really cool for me to be able to see because I don't have the understanding of what it's like to be asked about the career Grand Slam, but I have like a small understanding of what it's like to be asked like, 'Hey you've accomplished this but you haven't accomplished that,' and it can be very taxing on people sometimes. So it was cool to be able to see Rory get the job done."
Clearly, there was no ill will at all between the world's top two golfers, who were seen chopping it up following their initial post-round meet-up in Butler Cabin:
No drama here.