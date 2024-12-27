Scottie Scheffler Injures Hand at Christmas Dinner, Will Miss Sentry
Scottie Scheffler suffered a hand injury while preparing Christmas dinner, requiring surgery that will keep him out of next week’s PGA Tour event in Hawaii, the Sentry.
Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world who won seven times in 2024, will be out for several weeks, putting in doubt the American Express Championship, his next scheduled start, according a statement released by the PGA Tour.
“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” said Blake Smith, Scheffler’s agent, in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."
The season-opening event at Kapalua is for 2024 tournament winners and those who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The event begins in Jan. 2.