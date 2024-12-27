SI

Scottie Scheffler Injures Hand at Christmas Dinner, Will Miss Sentry

According to a statement from his agent, Scheffler needed surgery to remove small glass fragments from his hand.

Bob Harig

Scheffler will miss the Sentry and his second scheduled event would seem in doubt. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler suffered a hand injury while preparing Christmas dinner, requiring surgery that will keep him out of next week’s PGA Tour event in Hawaii, the Sentry.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world who won seven times in 2024, will be out for several weeks, putting in doubt the American Express Championship, his next scheduled start, according a statement released by the PGA Tour.

“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” said Blake Smith, Scheffler’s agent, in a statement released by the PGA Tour.  “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."

The season-opening event at Kapalua is for 2024 tournament winners and those who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The event begins in Jan. 2.

