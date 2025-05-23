SI

Scottie Scheffler Wins Again, LIV Golfers Surge and Mum’s the Word for Rory McIlroy

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, host Dan Evans and Co. wrap up the happenings at the PGA Championship from inside and outside the ropes.

Dan Evans

Dan's Golf World Show

Scottie Scheffler’s third major. LIV players crashing the top 10. Rory McIlroy going completely dark. Episode 43 of Dan’s Golf World Show breaks down everything that went down at the PGA Championship—and everything that didn’t get said.

From Bryson’s meltdown to mic’d-up F-bombs, player fines and free food takes, the crew covers golf’s wildest major week yet—and sets the stage for what’s coming next.

Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you’d like to view select topics):

⏱ Chapter timestamps:

00:00 – Scottie wins AGAIN + Rory backlash

02:00 – Keegan Bradley’s mustache theory

05:00 – $1 bet wins $140?! Hole-in-one payout!

08:00 – Scottie’s Grand Slam chances

12:00 – Jon Rahm’s quiet comeback

15:00 – LIV Golf guys make noise at the PGA

18:00 – Bryson’s putting meltdown + body language

22:00 – Is Rory in his flop era?

26:00 – The illegal driver scandal explained

31:00 – Shane Lowry’s buried ball + meltdown moment

34:30 – Rory skips media, and fans notice

39:00 – Brooks vs fan confrontation

41:30 – Hatton’s F-bomb earns a fine

44:00 – Wyndham Clark smashes sign with driver?!

47:00 – PGA Championship free food?! (Championship+ ticket)

50:00 – T-Mobile’s secret golf VIP lounge

53:00 – Dan’s insane PGA merch haul

58:00 – Josh's blue Gatorade pee story (?!)

01:02:00 – The “no gimmes” debate

01:04:00 – PGA Picks: Scottie, Fleetwood, & Maverick McNealy

01:09:00 – Charles Schwab preview + Hogan’s Alley facts

01:14:00 – Josh’s mission

01:15:00 – Tease for next week’s secret off-site episode!

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

