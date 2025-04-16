Scottie Scheffler Sees One Problem With PGA Tour’s Possible Pace of Play Changes
Many consider slow play the biggest inhibitor in golf, but Scottie Scheffler has a different view on the matter.
Starting at this week’s RBC Heritage, where Scheffler is the defending champion, the PGA Tour will test distance-measuring devices for the next four weeks, hoping it helps with pace-of-play issues.
Scheffler was asked if he think it will have an impact and the world No. 1 said, “Maybe a few minutes,” but he doesn’t believel it will be significant.
Instead, he points his finger at another factor that slows down the game.
“What affects the pace of play is walking the golf course,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “I think we’re playing twosomes all week, so it will go from a five-hour round to maybe four hours or less.
“When you see the biggest changes in pace of play, it all comes from going from three guys to two guys in a pairing. It’s just easier to get around the golf course. Also, the distance walking from green to tee is a big factor as well if you're going to save 15, 20 minutes off the round.”
So what’s Scheffler’s fix for slow play? His feelings aren’t as strong about the topic as some, like Masters chairman Fred Ridley, for example.
“The pace of play debate is funny,” Scheffer said. “I think people want to watch exciting golf. I think that’s what it's all about. Let’s say if we do all these changes and we save 20 minutes off of a round of golf. Is somebody going to sit down on the couch on Sunday and go, ‘Well, I didn't have five hours to watch a round of golf, but I’ve got four hours and 40 minutes. Now I’m in.’”
Rather, Scheffler is more concerned with another factor of the game.
“I think, if we’re going to spend a lot of time and energy, I think where I would want to spend it is get more people involved in the game of golf,” the 28-year-old said. “More people able to come and play. It’s a great game. It’s a great sport. You learn a lot of life lessons playing golf.
And maybe, potential golf newbies be sucked into the sport regardless if their rounds take five hours to complete, or four hours and 40 minutes.