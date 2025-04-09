Masters Chairman Sounds Off on Golf's Slow Play Issue, From Juniors to Pros
Slow play has been one of the most hot-button topics during this PGA Tour season.
Augusta National Golf Club is aware.
“Because of the size of our field this year and also because of the commentary in recent weeks,” Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday, “the subject of pace of play is top of mind. Playing without undue delay, as the rules and the game’s traditions dictate, is an essential skill of golf at all levels. Recognizing the challenges professionals face each week, I also believe pace of play is an important element of the examination of the world’s best players.
“Golf is a special game because it requires us to be considerate while also being competitive. Respecting other people’s time, including, importantly, the fans who support the game, is a fundamental courtesy. Therefore, I want to encourage continued dialogue on this topic, especially at the professional levels, which serve as the most visible representation of our sport.”
Many have pointed to AimPoint, a slope-measuring putting routine, as a pace-of-play killer. During Sunday’s Drive Chip & Putt competition at Augusta National, one of the young participants used the technique on a short putt.
Ridley was asked about it, which prompted chuckles in the room. However, he took it as an opportunity to further explain his stance on slow play.
“I think that example really illustrates the problem,” he said, “and unfortunately, these young people are looking to their heroes who play the game each week for a living as to how they’re going to approach competitively playing the game.
“I think it’s been very—a good thing that knowledgeable people such as Dottie Pepper have commented on this recently, and I hope that—she made the point, which I alluded to in my comments, about respect for others, including most particularly the people who watch the game, the fans.
“So I think maybe this might be a call to action that perhaps we haven't seen in the past. I’ve spoken about it a number of times. We will be dealing with that issue this week. I’m not going to tell you that I’m going to be happy with the results, but I think I am encouraged that the PGA Tour is doing some things, experimenting with some timing procedures that might be a little bit more aggressive than we’ve seen in the past.
In January at the Farmers Insurance Open, Pepper, a CBS on-course analyst, said: “I think we’re starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue, and it’s respect. For your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasts, for all of it. It’s just gotta get better.”
Some have suggested a shot clock be implemented to speed up play, similar to which TGL implemented.
The LPGA last month launched a new policy for slow play including penalties and fines.
Ridley said next year the Drive Chip & Putt will likely have a new policy related to speeding up the competition.
“As it relates to the Drive, Chip & Putt, I too noticed exactly what you noticed,” Ridley said. “It’s interesting, but every phase of the competition has the same length chip and the same length putt, so it’s really not necessary to pace that off. They know how many yards that is. But nevertheless that’s what they were doing.
“I think it’s safe to assume that next year at the Drive, Chip & Putt you will see some sort of time limitations placed on the competition.”
Will the PGA Tour follow suit?